Manson schools seek nominations for annual Blue and White Excellence Awards

The Manson School Board is asking the community to make nominations for the district’s annual Manson Blue and White Excellence Awards. School Superintendent Matt Charlton tells KOZI about the program.

It’s simple for residents to make a nomination for someone they think has made a significant contribution.

Nomination forms are available online in both English and Spanish, and paper forms can also be picked up from the district office. The Blue and White winners this year will receive an additional reward from a local community member.

Nominations will be accepted until March 25, 2020 at noon. If people have any questions, they can call the Manson School District office at 687-3140.