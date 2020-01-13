Manson High School to launch co-ed tennis team this spring

Game, set, match. Manson High School is set to take a swing at coed tennis this spring. Eric Sivertson, the high school’s athletic director, tells KOZI that the idea of starting a tennis team was served up last year.

At least 20 students have indicated a strong interest in the program, and Sivertson says the next step is finding a head coach. While many people have expressed an interest in helping out and volunteering, or even working as an assistant coach, the school is still looking for that pivotal leader who will both teach the fundamentals of tennis and energize students.

Anyone interested in applying for the head tennis coach position can complete an application packet at manson.org. For questions about the position, individuals can contact Sivertson at 509-687-3140 or email him at esivertson@manson.org.