MANSON FIRE ARREST

Saturday’s Manson fire resulted in a burnt 15 acres as well as the arrest of an 18 year old Everett man. He’s currently being held in Chelan County jail under suspicion of arson and malicious mischief.

Witnesses saw a suspicious vehicle and the vehicles occupant blowing up mailboxes with fireworks. Jason Reinfeld, Chief of Special Operations with Chelan County’s Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle was found and the driver was arrested. The suspect’s name is being withheld until charges are filed.

Again a great job to all fire agencies that got a jump on the fire making short work of what could have been a much larger fire.