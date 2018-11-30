Manson Community Council Applications Due

Tomorrow (Sat) is the deadline for turning in applications for seats on the Manson Community Council. There are two open seats – one currently held by Jorge Valencia, who is running for that seat; and an open seat currently held by longtime member Kathy Miller, who is not running for re-election. On Thursday’s ”2nd Cup of Coffee” program, Miller explained that part of the reason for her not running for re-election stems from frustration with Chelan County:

The council has gone through much turnover lately, with the recent resignations of Kim Ustanik and Jeremy Jaech, their positions on the council taken by appointees Sarah Cushing and Chris Willoughby. The terms up for election next month are for three years.

Applications for the positions are available at Allison’s in Manson, the lake Chelan Reclamation District, and online at mansoncommunitycouncil.com. At least ten signatures from registered voters within the district are required. As mentioned the deadline for returning those applications is tomorrow, December 1st. If there are more than two candidates for a post, there will be an election Tuesday December 11 at the Manson Parks office between noon and 7 p.m.