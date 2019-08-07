Man Drowns Rescuing Pig

A 45-year-old Monitor man, Ronald J. Ripper, drowned in the Wenatchee River yesterday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man had been floating the river with his adult son and his pet pig near Monitor at about 6 o’clock last evening, each on their own tube. According to witnesses, the trio was around the halfway point between Monitor and the Sleepy Hollow Bridge when the pig fell into the river. The 45-year-old man jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue the pig, but was seen struggling to stay afloat. His son yelled to other people recreating on the river and the shoreline that his father had disappeared under water. Witnesses were able to locate the pig and take it to shore. The missing man was eventually located by Chelan County deputies downstream near the Sleepy Hollow Bridge and they pulled him to the shore. CPR was initiated as personnel from Chelan County Fire District #1 and Ballard Ambulance arrived on scene and continued life saving efforts. After approximately twenty minutes, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.