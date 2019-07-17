Major Drug Bust in Moses Lake

Two federal agents were injured during a major drug bust in Moses Lake. The two agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were injured early yesterday morning during a raid targeting a methamphetamine and heroin drug trafficking organization in eastern Washington. It was a continuation of a December 2017 operation against drug traffickers in Grant County. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the injuries to the agents were not life-threatening, but they were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The sheriff’s office says one suspect was also injured during the raid in the Mae Valley community of Moses Lake. The suspect is believed to have shot himself, and was taken to a Spokane hospital. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit said further details will be released as the investigation progresses.