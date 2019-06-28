Low Salmon Runs Projected

State fishery managers are reminding anglers that the mainstem Columbia River – both above and below Priest Rapids Dam – is closed to fishing for salmon due to projected low returns of summer Chinook and sockeye salmon. Areas of the Columbia River above Priest Rapids Dam typically open for salmon fishing around July 1, but those areas will remain closed to protect the lower number of summer Chinook and sockeye expected to return this year. The State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced likely closures in April, then issued an emergency rule change earlier this month to close salmon fisheries below Priest Rapids Dam. Anglers can check out more on this year’s Washington Sport Fishing Rules at the Fish & Wildlife Department’s website.