Long Runs Again

Democrat Carolyn Long has announced that she will once again seek to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. Yesterday, Long held three kickoff events across Washington’s 3rd Congressional District – which covers the southernmost portion of western and central Washington.

Long was a political newcomer in her 2018 race, but the Washington State University Vancouver professor posed the first real challenge to Herrera Beutler, who was first elected in 2010. Herrera Beutler had never won less than 60 percent of the vote in a general election, but won with just 53 percent of the vote that year.

Both the National Republican Congressional Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have highlighted Washington’s 3rd District as one to watch in 2020.