Local Road Construction

Chip sealing work continues on roads throughout Manson today and tomorrow.

Work on Highway 2 in Peshastin to fix a wash-out has concluded, after causing backups yesterday and Monday.

Chip sealing continues this week in the cities of Wenatchee and Chelan, and the DOT is working on the west Quincy roundabout at 13th Avenue on Highway 28.

Stevens Road closed today near the summit of Stevens Pass, as a Chelan County Public Works contractor begins work to remove two damaged culverts. The culverts will be replaced with a single-span bridge. The closure is expected to last into October.

Construction of a parking garage at Central Washington Hospital means Red Apple Road is closed Thursday and Friday. All traffic will be detoured around the hospital.