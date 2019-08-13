Local Road Construction

In local road construction this week:

Highway 2 paving near Cashmere and Monitor today, then Wenatchee tomorrow and Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Expect lane shifts where a maintenance crew is paving US 2.

On Highway 97 Blewett Pass at milepost 159 in both directions near Swauk Creek campground, Monday through Thursday there will be 24-hour flagging operations with delays up to 20 minutes as the contractor constructs drilled shafts in the southbound detour lane, near Swauk Creek campground. Traffic in both directions has been shifted to detour lanes requiring a 12 ft. width restriction and a reduced speed of 50 mph through the work zone

Bridge inspections planned for tomorrow [Wednesday], may impact travelers in the Leavenworth and Plain area.

While inspections are underway, traffic will be reduced to one lane on the impacted bridges, with flaggers directing traffic. Travelers are asked to find alternate routes during the bridge inspections.

Bridges scheduled for lane closures, with their estimated times, are:

Cascade Orchard Bridge (Icicle Road): 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Wenatchee River Bridge (Beaver Valley Road): noon to 3 p.m.

Lane closures are necessary so Washington State Department of Transportation and Chelan County crews can stage an Under Bridge Inspection Truck, or UBIT, on the bridges.