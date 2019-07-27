Local Road Construction

Cleanup continues in Manson from chip seal work.

Chip sealing continues this week in the cities of Wenatchee and Chelan, and the DOT is working on the west Quincy roundabout at 13th Avenue on Highway 28.

Work continues on the south side of Blewett Pass at the Boundary Bridge project near Swauk Creek campground. If you’re heading over Blewett Pass today, expect delays up to 20 minutes as crews pour concrete for the bridge foundation. The DOT said the work requires overhead equipment and staged materials, so traffic will be stopped on either side of the project to ensure the safety of the traveling public through the work zone. Traffic is still detoured to a bypass lane through the work site and the 50 mph reduced speed limit and 12 ft. width restriction remain in place.

Construction of a parking garage at Central Washington Hospital means Red Apple Road is closed today. All traffic will be detoured around the hospital.