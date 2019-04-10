Local law enforcement is asking for your assistance in helping them apprehend a robbery suspect.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the second man who they believe was involved in robbing a campsite near Coulee City on September 27th.

Kye M. Shelton, who will turn 32 years of age next Wednesday, is being sought for allegedly aiding 19-year-old Joseph Aaron Lacey of Yakima in the theft of two portable generators with a combined value of over $2,000 from a site at the Ankeny Campground on Banks Lake.

After being confronted by the owners of the generators while in the act of allegedly stealing them, Shelton fled the scene and remains at large while Lacey was detained by the victims and subsequently arrested on charges of robbery and assault. He is currently being held in the Okanogan County Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office has also released the descriptions of two vehicles which were at the scene of the alleged crime. A red 2009 Toyota Sienna minivan with Washington license plate number BOU5053 and a white 2002 Buick Century four-door sedan with Washington license plate number BKM9330.

Anyone with information regarding Shelton or the vehicles is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.