Link Transit Seeks Public Input

A public hearing will be held as part of the Link Transit board meeting on Tuesday, December 18, beginning at 3:00 p.m., at Link Transit’s Columbia Station in the 3rd floor conference room, 300 Columbia Street in Wenatchee, Washington. This location is wheelchair accessible and public participation and comment is encouraged.

The purpose of the public hearing is to provide the Link Transit Board of Directors an opportunity to hear public comment on Link Transit’s amended and updated Title VI Plan & (non-discrimination) Program to assure that Link Transit is in compliance with the most current federal regulations.

Federal Title VI Regulations require Link Transit to review its services, facilities, and amenities to ensure that the allocation and distribution of these elements are being provided in a non-discriminatory manner. Board action on the proposed Title VI Plan amendments, including service and amenity standards, is scheduled.

As part of its public process, Link Transit is interested to hear the public’s opinion regarding Link’s Amended and Updated Title VI Plan & Program. A digital copy of the draft plan is available for review online at www.linktransit.com

Copies of the document are also available to review at two locations in Wenatchee:

Link Transit’s Operations Base located at 2700 Euclid Ave, and at Columbia Station’s Guest Services counter (2nd floor) during regular business hours.