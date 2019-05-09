Link Transit “Fun Bus” Ends Saturday

The Link Transit Summer Fun Bus wraps up shuttle service this Saturday. The service was a collaborative effort between the City of Chelan, Chelan School District and Link Transit offering free parking at Chelan High School and free rides to both Don Morse and Lakeside parks.

Despite not meeting expectations, Erik West, Communications Director, says Link will consider service again in 2020 with some modifications to the service, possibly to include service to the Apple Acres and WalMart. With the passage of funding, Link Transit is looking to add Sunday service as well.