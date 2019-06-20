Link Transit Seeks Tax Increase

Link Transit is asking voters in Chelan and Douglas Counties to approve a small sales tax to fund increased bus routes and services. In support of Link Transit’s Proposition 1 on the August 6 ballot, residents from Leavenworth, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Chelan formed Citizens For Better Transit. They launched the Yes on Link Prop 1 campaign. The group says it will campaign in support of the ballot measure this summer and recently published a website, yesonlinkprop1.org.

The measure calls for a local sales tax increase of two-tenths of one percent (0.2%), or about $2 per month for the average household. Link Transit has said that would fund more routes, increased weekend service, earlier and later weekday routes and improved options for disabled and senior riders. Link Transit hasn’t had a funding or service increase since 1999. Ballots will start going out in less than a month. Learn more at yesonlinkprop1.org