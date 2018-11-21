Link Board Meeting

Link Transit’s Board of Directors may adopt their 2019 budget at their meeting in Wenatchee this (Tue) afternoon. Chelan County Commissioner Doug England, who sits on the Link Board, says they’ll also be looking at where the transit system is headed :

Back in July, Link made a number of schedule changes and expanded service on a number of routes; at the time, Link officials said there might be only incremental increases in ridership, but England says things seem to have worked out:

Earlier this year, Link officials considered putting a sales tax increase measure before voters to fund further expansion, based on community survey results showing a desire for more service; they then decided against such a move.