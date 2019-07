Lightening Caused Fire Out

A small lightning-caused fire was started around 1:30 yesterday afternoon along Highway 2 in Douglas County. The fire was in the vicinity of Rocky Reach Dam, about eight miles north of East Wenatchee at milepost 136. Fire crews were on the scene quickly and kept the fire from spreading, despite strong winds. The biggest danger at one point was smoke crossing the highway, causing a hazard for motorists.