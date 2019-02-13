Levy Election Results

Most of the levies in North Central Washington on Tuesday’s election ballot passed easily. In the Manson School district, both an Educational Programs and Operations (EPO) levy and a capital facilities levy passed with 67 percent “yes” votes. Both are replacement levies that begin collections in 2020. In the only other Chelan county ballot issue, voters in the Cascade Hospital District in Leavenworth passed an EMS levy with an 80 percent “yes” vote.

In Douglas County, both an EPO and facilities levy for the Waterville School District passed with 68 and 66 percent “yes” votes, respectively.

In Okanogan County, the Okanogan School District’s EPO levy is right at the 60 percent it needs to pass, with more ballots to be counted. Likewise, the Grand Coulee School District’s EPO levy is passing with only 61 percent.

The only measure not passing at this time is the Republic School Districts bond issue to construct and remodel facilities, that appears to be failing with a 60 percent “no” vote.

The next vote tally is scheduled for Friday afternoon.