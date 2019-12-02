[2/12/19] Levy Election Day

Today is Election Day across Washington state, with many school districts putting levy proposals before voters.  In Chelan County, there are two proposals before Manson School District voters, one a replacement educational programs and operation, or EPO levy of $1.50 per thousand assessed valuation, the other a capital levy of 49-cents per thousand assessed. 

Waterville’s school district has similar levies; superintendent Tabatha Mires says its passage of its EPO levy is essential to insure the district stays running at current levels without any further cuts:

Also, Mires says Waterville’s capital projects levy of a dollar per thousand assessed is necessary to keep the district’s facilities and infrastructure up to date:

Ballots either have to carry a postmark no later than today to be counted, or be put in a ballot drop box before 8 p.m. tonight.