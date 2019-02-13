Levy Election Bill

On Monday, the State House Education Committee heard testimony on a bill that would lower the percentage needed for school districts across the state to pass capital levies from 60 to 50 percent. 12th District Representative Mike Steele says the bill probably won’t make it out of committee, mainly because the bill would put too much pressure on the state budget:

Steele says a simple majority vote on those type of issues is too little:

A bill in the State Senate is proposing a 55 percent passage level; Steele says that would still obligate the state budget to two billion dollars. He adds he’s not against school construction, but he says some construction is more wants than needs.

