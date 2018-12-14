Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Traffic Advisory

Traveling on US 2 to Leavenworth for the final week of the annual Christmas Lighting Festival is going to be snowy which is great for creating a Holiday atmosphere, but more of a challenge for drivers and with Mission Ridge and Stevens Pass Ski Areas opening this week, the highways are going to be even more crowded.

For the Lighting ceremony, Friday and Sunday are always less crowded than Saturday and vehicles from the west side that come into town from Stevens Pass find fewer and shorter delays.

The Snoqualmie and Blewett Pass traffic should expect hour delays Saturday in the 4 mile stretch between the US 2/97 Big Y interchange and downtown Leavenworth.

Travel times from last year for Saturday and Sunday will help you plan:

Friday – Little to no traffic delays coming or going.

Saturday – 50 to 75 minute delays between Noon and 8 p.m. getting into town from the east and 35-minute delays from 2 to 3, then much shorter delays till 9 p.m. getting out of town.

Sunday – there were 10 to 20-minute delays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. getting into town and some slow traffic from 4 to 10 p.m. leaving Leavenworth.

Spot WX Forecast for Leavenworth Lighting Festival

Prepared by: National Weather Service Spokane WA

Unsettled weather is expected for this weekend, with a pair of wet and warm systems on Friday and again on Sunday. There will be a dry period Saturday in between systems. The weather system on Sunday is expected to produce a significant accumulation of snow in the mountains with a mix of rain and snow in the Leavenworth area.

WSDOT Washington State Department of Transportation encourages drivers coming for the lighting festival to “Know before you go”:



Pre-program 530 AM and 1610 AM on your radio for highway advisory radio alerts.

Carry chains and other winter driving essentials .

Check chain and tire requirements on the DOT website www.wsdot.wa.gov

or dial 5-1-1, and watch for the overhead electronic advisory signs and the roadside painted ones.

Plan extra time, slow down and leave extra space when driving.

