LCCHC Approves Design Concept

At a special meeting last week of the Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics, the Board of Commissioners voted to accept the schematic design concept for the new hospital building. Mike Ellis, LCCHC Interim CEO says the approval allows the team to move forward with specific design development. The effort has required the Board Facilities Steering Committee work with architects and contractors to not only meet the needs of patients with the new building, but also stay within the voter approved $44.5 million dollar budget from 2017. A task made even more challenging with the rising cost of construction. The approved schematic design keeps the overall building footprint as tight as possible, has two wings for patient rooms with 23 private patient beds, two operating rooms suites and a procedure room. The 59,250 square foot building will also house an Emergency Department slated to be larger than what exists in the current hospital building with seven rooms and space for triage. The master plan leaves room on the site for a future EMS and medical office building. The new hospital project is on schedule to break ground in Spring 2020. Expected occupancy is late 2021.