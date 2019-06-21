LCCH CEO Stepping Down

On Tuesday Lake Chelan Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Patonai announced his retirement effective this fall.

Patonai was appointed interim hospital CEO in March of 2018 after long time CEO Kevin Able resigned to accept a Hospital CEO position in Montana. At that time the plan was for Patonai to serve as interim until a permanent CEO could be hired.

After an exhaustive nationwide recruiting effort failed to identify a suitable candidate for the position Patonai was named permanent LCCH Hospital CEO just six months ago.

“While we have known all along that Steve would be with us for only a short time, his excellent service and vision for our Hospital District, patients, community and employees, have been so respected and appreciated. We wish him the very best in his retirement,” said Phyllis Gleasman, LCCH Board Chair.

Lake Chelan Community Hospital Commissioners held a special board meeting on Thursday to discuss CEO candidate qualifications in executive session. No action followed.

The next regularly scheduled commission meeting is next Tuesday 1 PM in the hospital boardroom on East Highland Ave.