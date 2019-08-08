Latest Fire Information

A wildfire burning on the Colville Reservation has grown to 25,000 acres or 28 square miles, prompting some mandatory evacuations. The Williams Flats Fire is burning about seven miles southeast of the town of Keller and was started by lightning last Friday morning. The Ferry County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuation notices for some residents in the sparcely-populated area. Fire officials say crews had to temporarily suspend air operations Tuesday when an unauthorized drone flew through a restricted area. The drone caused all firefighting aircraft, including helicopters and airplanes, to suspend operations until crews verified the drone had left the area. The fire is 25 percent contained and no buildings have burned. Firefighters are contending with hot temperatures, steep slopes and rattlesnakes.

The Devore Creek Fire near Stehekin is now 425 acres and fire managers say they saw increased activity yesterday from the high temperatures and strong winds. But the fire remains at a high elevation in the Glacier Peak Wilderness and a community protection line is in place between Stehekin and the fire.

The Left Hand Fire northwest of Naches is nearly fully contained at 3,400 acres. National Forest fire crews continue to monitor for any hot spots in the fire perimeter.

Two small fires are burning in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness west of Leavenworth near Index Creek, but have remained small and away from trails.