Lakeview Drive-In Lease Extended

Changes are coming to the Lakeview Drive-In, but they’ll be changes you won’t notice. At their meeting Tuesday night, the Chelan City Council unanimously approved extending the ground lease for the Lakeview property with Mack Restaurants, Inc. for another five years until the end of 2025. The change, according to Mayor Mike Cooney, is who’ll be running the restaurant:

On that note, the call has gone out in the High School bulletin that the Lakeview is looking for team mates for 2019. They’re looking for reliable persons at least 14 years old, applications can be picked up at the Chelan High School Career Center.