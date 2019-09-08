Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Three Lakes Golf Course Field Day Game Competition Results for Tuesday, August 6th

Participating Members included Dan Dedo and Lyle Burns (Team #1), Ed Holst and Roger Erickson (Team #2), Jim Storms and Doc Richards (Team #3), Ed Ferguson and Ellis Nierenberg (Team #4), Stefan Dobratz and John (Mr. VP) Hancock (Team #5), Mike Storey and Bill Fenton (Team #6), Pat Sullivan and Mike Giffin (Team #7), Bob Matson and Ray Wilson (Team #8) and Gary Searle and Cliff House (Team #9).

The Field Day Game Prize Winners were as follows:

Cliff House and Gary Searle won the Two Man Best Ball Low Gross Game Competition. For the Two Man Best Ball Low Net Competition, Dan Dedo and Lyle Burns won first place and the teams of Ed Holst/Roger Erickson and Jim Storms/Dr. Darrell Richards tied for second place. Dan Dedo won the Closest to the Pin Contest on Hole #2 with a Distance 18′ 8″ and Stefan Dobratz won the Closest to the Pin Contest on Hole #16 with a Distance 18′ 2″. The Teams of Gary Searle/Cliff House and Stefan Dobratz/John (Mr. VP) Hancock shared the win for Least Number of Team Putts. Gary Searle was the sole winner of the Deuce Pot for scoring a birdie on a par 3 hole. Honorable Mention Awards went to Ray Wilson and Mike Giffin for their second place Closest to the Pin Shots.