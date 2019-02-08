[8/2/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competitions Results for Wednesday, July 31st
Big Game #1 – Stableford Scoring
1st Place – Pat Sullivan
2nd Place – Jim Wisdom
3rd Place – Bob Carleton
4th Place (Tie) – Ed Ferguson and Scott Patrick
Big Game #2 – Most Greens Hit on Par 3’s
1st Place – Stefan Dobratz (4 Greens)
2nd Place – Cliff House (2 Greens )
3rd Place – Dan Dedo and Dr. Darrell Richards (Tie – 1 Green)
Small Game #3 – Long Drive Hole #14
Winner – John Hancock
Small Game #4 – KP on Hole #2
Winner – Mike Giffin (Distance 27’ 2”)
Mega Par 3 KP on Hole #11 – Monthly Winners for July
John Hancock (Distance 7’ 3”)
Cliff House (Distance 7’ 11”)