[8/2/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competitions Results for Wednesday, July 31st

Big Game #1 – Stableford Scoring

1st Place – Pat Sullivan

2nd Place – Jim Wisdom

3rd Place – Bob Carleton

4th Place (Tie) – Ed Ferguson and Scott Patrick

Big Game #2 – Most Greens Hit on Par 3’s

 

1st Place – Stefan Dobratz (4 Greens)

2nd Place – Cliff House (2 Greens )

3rd Place – Dan Dedo and Dr. Darrell Richards (Tie – 1 Green)

 

Small Game #3 – Long Drive Hole #14

Winner – John Hancock

 

Small Game #4 – KP on Hole #2

Winner – Mike Giffin (Distance 27’ 2”)

Mega Par 3 KP on Hole #11 – Monthly Winners for July

John Hancock (Distance 7’ 3”)

Cliff House (Distance 7’ 11”)