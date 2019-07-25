[7/25/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competitions Results for Wednesday, July 24th

Big Game #1 – Better 9 Less Half Your Handicap

 

1st Place – Dan Dedo (Score 32)

2nd Place – Bob Carleton (Score 32.5)

3rd Place – Jim Wisdom (Score 33.5)

4th Place – Ray Wilson (Score 34)

 

Big Game #2 – Least Number of Team Putts

 

1st Place Team – Phil Clausen, Ed Holst, Stefan Dobratz and Bob Matson (Putts – 127)

 

Small Game #3 – Most Chip-ins

 

Ellis Nierenberg (1)

Ron Carver (1)

 

Small Game #4 – 2nd Shot Closest to the Pin on Hole #4

 

Mike Storey (Distance 25’ 9”)

Dan Dedo – Honorable Mention Double Game Winner (14’ 11”)

 

Mega Par 3 KP on Hole #11 – Weekly Results

 

Dr. Darrell Richards (Distance 36” 0”)

Curtis Martin (Distance 38’ 3”)