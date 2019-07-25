[7/25/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competitions Results for Wednesday, July 24th
Big Game #1 – Better 9 Less Half Your Handicap
1st Place – Dan Dedo (Score 32)
2nd Place – Bob Carleton (Score 32.5)
3rd Place – Jim Wisdom (Score 33.5)
4th Place – Ray Wilson (Score 34)
Big Game #2 – Least Number of Team Putts
1st Place Team – Phil Clausen, Ed Holst, Stefan Dobratz and Bob Matson (Putts – 127)
Small Game #3 – Most Chip-ins
Ellis Nierenberg (1)
Ron Carver (1)
Small Game #4 – 2nd Shot Closest to the Pin on Hole #4
Mike Storey (Distance 25’ 9”)
Dan Dedo – Honorable Mention Double Game Winner (14’ 11”)
Mega Par 3 KP on Hole #11 – Weekly Results
Dr. Darrell Richards (Distance 36” 0”)
Curtis Martin (Distance 38’ 3”)