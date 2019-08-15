[8/15/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competitions Results for Wednesday, August 14th
Team Scramble Game
Winning Team – Ron Carver, Mark Babcock, Gordon Rice and Tom Fagerholm (Score 42)
Team Fewest Putts Game (Two Team Tie)
Team #1 – Jim Storms, Ron Huffer, Ed Holst and Ellis Nierenberg (Putts – 20)
Team #2 – Mike Storey, Scott Patrick, Skip Lindsey, and Bob Matson (Putts – 20)
Closest to the Pin on Hole #2
Ron Huffer (Distance 28′ 1/2″)
Closest to the Pin on Hole #11
Mike Wilson (Distance 6′ 3″)
(Gary Searle – Honorable Mention at 6′ 4″)