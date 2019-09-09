Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, September 4th

Big Game #1 – Gross Score, Less Your Four Worst Holes, Less Half Your Handicap

(1st Place) – Cliff House (Score 51.5)

(2nd Place Tie) – Mike Wilson (Score 52)

(2nd Place Tie) – Phil Stalcup (Score 52)

(3rd Place) – Jerry Trettevik (Score 54)

Big Game #2 – Most Putts Longer Than The Flagstick

(1st Place) – Bob Carleton (6 Putts)

(2nd Place Tie) – Jim Wisdom (3 Putts)

(2nd Place Tie) – Gary Searle (3 Putts)

(3rd Place) – 7 Members Tied for 3rd Place with 2 Putts

Small Game #3 – Second Shot Closest to the Pin on Hole #4

Curtis Martin (Distance 18’ 9”)

Small Game #4 – Closest to the Pin on Hole #18

Ed Ferguson (10’ 10”)