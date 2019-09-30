[9/30/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, September 25th
Big Game #1 – Most Greenies on Par 3’s (Most Number of Greens Reached from the Tee)
Cliff House – First Place Tie (2)
Mike Storey – First Place Tie (2)
Mike Hewitt – Second Place Tie (1)
Stefan Dobratz – Second Place Tie (1)
Curtis Martin and Gary Searle also had “Greenies” but they were winners in other contests.
Big Game #2 – Back 9 Gross Score Less Half Your Handicap
Lyle Burns – First Place (Score 33)
Scott Patrick – Second Place (Score 34.5)
Curtis Martin – Third Place (Score 35.5)
Mark Babcock – Fourth Place Tie (Score 37)
Ed Holst – Fourth Place Tie (Score 37)
Mike Storey (Score 34.5) and Gary Searle (Score 36) had winning scores but they were winners in other contests.
Small Game #3 – Long Drive Hole #4
John (Mr. VP) Hancock – Winner
Small Game #4 – KP on Hole #18
Gary Searle – Winner (Distance 16’ 0”)
Fun Game #5 – Most Sand Traps Hit
Stefan Dobratz – First Place (2)
Dr. Darrell Richards – Second Place (1)
Mega Competition Closest to the Pin on Hole #11
Mike Storey – First Place (Distance 13’ 0”)
John (Mr. VP) Hancock – Second Place (Distance 15’ 0”)