Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, September 25th

Big Game #1 – Most Greenies on Par 3’s (Most Number of Greens Reached from the Tee)

Cliff House – First Place Tie (2)

Mike Storey – First Place Tie (2)

Mike Hewitt – Second Place Tie (1)

Stefan Dobratz – Second Place Tie (1)

Curtis Martin and Gary Searle also had “Greenies” but they were winners in other contests.

Big Game #2 – Back 9 Gross Score Less Half Your Handicap

Lyle Burns – First Place (Score 33)

Scott Patrick – Second Place (Score 34.5)

Curtis Martin – Third Place (Score 35.5)

Mark Babcock – Fourth Place Tie (Score 37)

Ed Holst – Fourth Place Tie (Score 37)

Mike Storey (Score 34.5) and Gary Searle (Score 36) had winning scores but they were winners in other contests.

Small Game #3 – Long Drive Hole #4

John (Mr. VP) Hancock – Winner

Small Game #4 – KP on Hole #18

Gary Searle – Winner (Distance 16’ 0”)

Fun Game #5 – Most Sand Traps Hit

Stefan Dobratz – First Place (2)

Dr. Darrell Richards – Second Place (1)

Mega Competition Closest to the Pin on Hole #11

Mike Storey – First Place (Distance 13’ 0”)

John (Mr. VP) Hancock – Second Place (Distance 15’ 0”)