[9/19/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, September 18th
Big Game #1 – Cha, Cha, Cha Team Competition
1st Place Team – (Score 128) – John (Mr. VP) Hancock, Ellis Nierenberg, Mike Giffin
2nd Place Team – (Score 136) – Dr. Darrell Richards, Ken Hopkins, Bob Koontz, Dave Johnson
Big Game #2 – Most Fairways Hit
1st Place – Jim Storms (Fairways 12)
2nd Place – Ellis Nierenberg (Fairways 10)
Small Game #3 – Most Chip Ins
1st Place – Dr. Darrell Richards (1)
Small Game #4 – Most Putts Longer Than Flagstick
1st Place Tie – Ken Hopkins and Bob Matson (Putts 2)
Fun Game #5 – Most 3 Putts or Greater
1st Place Tie – Bob Koontz, Dave Johnson, Bob Matson (Putts 2)
Mega KP on Hole #11 – Weekly Winner
Bob Matson (Distance 9’ 8”)