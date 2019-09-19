[9/19/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, September 18th

Big Game #1 – Cha, Cha, Cha Team Competition

1st Place Team – (Score 128) – John (Mr. VP) Hancock, Ellis Nierenberg, Mike Giffin

2nd Place Team – (Score 136) – Dr. Darrell Richards, Ken Hopkins, Bob Koontz, Dave Johnson

Big Game #2 – Most Fairways Hit

1st Place – Jim Storms (Fairways 12)

2nd Place – Ellis Nierenberg (Fairways 10)

Small Game #3 – Most Chip Ins

1st Place – Dr. Darrell Richards (1)

Small Game #4 – Most Putts Longer Than Flagstick

1st Place Tie – Ken Hopkins and Bob Matson (Putts 2)

Fun Game #5 – Most 3 Putts or Greater

1st Place Tie – Bob Koontz, Dave Johnson, Bob Matson (Putts 2)

Mega KP on Hole #11 – Weekly Winner

Bob Matson (Distance 9’ 8”)