[10/11/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, October 9th
Posted in Sports
Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, October 9th
Odd Holes Less Half Your Handicap
1st Place – Mike Storey
2nd Place (Tie) – Mike Giffin and Ken Hopkins
Lowest Net Scores on all Par 3 Holes
1st Place – Tom Fagerholm
2nd Place (Tie) – Phil Clausen, Don Maples, Bob Matson and Scott McDonald
Second Shot Closest to the Pin on Hole #13
Winner – Dr. Darrell Richards
Closest to the Pin on Hole #2
Winner – Doug Rowand
Mega Par 3 Closest to the Pin on Hole #11
Month of September
1st Place – Bob Matson
2nd Place – John (Mr. VP) Hancock
2019 Golf Season
1st Place – Jim Storms
2nd Place – John (Mr. VP) Hancock