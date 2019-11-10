Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, October 9th

Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, October 9th

Odd Holes Less Half Your Handicap

1st Place – Mike Storey

2nd Place (Tie) – Mike Giffin and Ken Hopkins

Lowest Net Scores on all Par 3 Holes

1st Place – Tom Fagerholm

2nd Place (Tie) – Phil Clausen, Don Maples, Bob Matson and Scott McDonald

Second Shot Closest to the Pin on Hole #13

Winner – Dr. Darrell Richards

Closest to the Pin on Hole #2

Winner – Doug Rowand

Mega Par 3 Closest to the Pin on Hole #11

Month of September

1st Place – Bob Matson

2nd Place – John (Mr. VP) Hancock

2019 Golf Season

1st Place – Jim Storms

2nd Place – John (Mr. VP) Hancock