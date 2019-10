Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, October 2nd

The Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Club held a Field Day Event at the Leavenworth Golf Course on Wednesday, 10/2.

Sixteen Members traveled to Leavenworth to participate in the Field Day Event.

The competition results were as follows:

Low Net Individual Score Competition

Winner – Lyle Burns (Score 63)

Honorable Mention – Ellis Nierenberg (Score 64), Mike Storey (Score 64), Cliff House (Score 65), and Chuck Mallow (Score 65)

Low Net Team Score Competition

Winning Team Members – Mike Storey, Mike Hewitt, Lyle Burns, and Tom Fagerholm (Score 52)

Honorable Mention Team Members – Cliff House, Bob Matson, Ellis Nierenberg, and Chuck Mallow (Score 54)

Deuce Competition (Players scoring a “2” or lower on a hole)

Winner – Ellis Nierenberg (Chipped in a second shot on a Par 3)