[10/17/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, October 16th
Pink Ribbon Imitation Two Man Team Scramble Competition
Low Gross Score Team Contest
Winning Team – Stefan Dobratz and Cliff House (Score 72)
Low Net Score Team Contest
1st-Place Team – Ellis Nierenberg and Bob Matson (Score 66.5)
2nd Place Team – Dave Johnson and Gordon Rice (Score 68.5)
3rd Place Team – Gary Searle and Mike Giffin (Score 69.5)