[10/17/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, October 16th

Pink Ribbon Imitation Two Man Team Scramble Competition

Low Gross Score Team Contest

Winning Team – Stefan Dobratz and Cliff House (Score 72)

Low Net Score Team Contest

1st-Place Team – Ellis Nierenberg and Bob Matson (Score 66.5)

2nd Place Team – Dave Johnson and Gordon Rice (Score 68.5)

3rd Place Team – Gary Searle and Mike Giffin (Score 69.5)