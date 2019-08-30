[8/30/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, August 28th

Big Game #1 – Gross Score, Less Par 3’s, Less Half Your Handicap

(1st Place) – Tom Fagerholm (Score 60)

(2nd Place Tie) – Mike Wilson (Score 62)

(2nd Place Tie) – Gary Searle (Score 62)

(3rd Place Tie) – Stefan Dobratz (Score 64)

(3rd Place Tie) – John Hancock (Score 64)

 

Big Game #2 – Most Fairways Hit

(1st Place) – Pat Sullivan (12 Fairways)

(2nd Place Tie) – Mike Storey (11 Fairways)

(2nd Place Tie) – Scott McDonald (11 Fairways)

(3rd Place) – George Nickle (10 Fairways)

 

Small Game #3 – Long Drive on Hole #14

Cliff House (Distance 270 Yards)

 

Small Game #4 – Most Chip Ins

Curtis Martin (2 – Chip Ins)

 

Mega Par 3 Closest to the Pin on Hole #11 (Weekly Results)

Pat Sullivan (Distance 14’ 6”)