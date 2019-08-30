[8/30/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, August 28th
Posted in Sports
Big Game #1 – Gross Score, Less Par 3’s, Less Half Your Handicap
(1st Place) – Tom Fagerholm (Score 60)
(2nd Place Tie) – Mike Wilson (Score 62)
(2nd Place Tie) – Gary Searle (Score 62)
(3rd Place Tie) – Stefan Dobratz (Score 64)
(3rd Place Tie) – John Hancock (Score 64)
Big Game #2 – Most Fairways Hit
(1st Place) – Pat Sullivan (12 Fairways)
(2nd Place Tie) – Mike Storey (11 Fairways)
(2nd Place Tie) – Scott McDonald (11 Fairways)
(3rd Place) – George Nickle (10 Fairways)
Small Game #3 – Long Drive on Hole #14
Cliff House (Distance 270 Yards)
Small Game #4 – Most Chip Ins
Curtis Martin (2 – Chip Ins)
Mega Par 3 Closest to the Pin on Hole #11 (Weekly Results)
Pat Sullivan (Distance 14’ 6”)