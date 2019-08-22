[8/22/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, August 21st
Posted in Sports
Big Game #1 – Front 9, Less Half Your Handicap
(1st Place Tie) – Ed Ferguson (Score 32.5)
(1st Place Tie) – Scott Patrick (Score 32.5)
(2nd Place Tie) – Cliff House (Score 34)
(2nd Place Tie) – Gary Searle (Score 34)
Big Game #2 – Back 9, Less Half Your Handicap
(1st Place) – Mike Wilson (Score 29)
(2nd Place)- Bill Fenton (Score 30.5)
(3rd Place) – Tom Fagerholm (Score 31)
(4th Place) – Jim Wisdom (Score 31.5)
Small Game #3 – Chip Ins
Mike Giffin (1)
Bob Koontz (1)
Doc Richards (1)
Small Game #4 – KP on Hole #7
Scott McDonald (9′ 1″)
Mega Par 3 KP on Hole #11 (Weekly Results)
Scott Patrick (3′ 2″)
Ray Wilson (17′ 0″)