[8/22/19] Lake Chelan Senior Men’s Golf Club – Game Competition Results for Wednesday, August 21st

Big Game #1 – Front 9, Less Half Your Handicap

(1st Place Tie) – Ed Ferguson (Score 32.5)

(1st Place Tie) – Scott Patrick (Score 32.5)

(2nd Place Tie) – Cliff House (Score 34)

(2nd Place Tie) – Gary Searle (Score 34)

 

Big Game #2 – Back 9, Less Half Your Handicap

(1st Place) – Mike Wilson (Score 29)

(2nd Place)- Bill Fenton (Score 30.5)

(3rd Place) – Tom Fagerholm (Score 31)

(4th Place) – Jim Wisdom (Score 31.5)

 

Small Game #3 – Chip Ins

Mike Giffin (1)

Bob Koontz (1)

Doc Richards (1)

Small Game #4 – KP on Hole #7

Scott McDonald (9′ 1″)

Mega Par 3 KP on Hole #11 (Weekly Results)

Scott Patrick (3′ 2″)

Ray Wilson (17′ 0″)

 