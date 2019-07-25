Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Club – 2019 Student Scholarship Award Recipients

The Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Club has awarded two $1,000 College Scholarships to Andrea Villa Garcia and Mario Gonzalez Sandoval. Both Andrea and Mario are graduating seniors at Chelan High School.

Andrea Villa Garcia will be attending Washington State University in the fall and her major is Pre-Med. She graduated with a 3.8 GPA, took part in Advanced Placement Classes, and was an Honor Society Member. Her student involvement activities included the Golf Team, the Lake Chelan Project, the Treasurer of the Med Club, the Year Book Club, the Rotary Club, and the President and Secretary of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club (FCCLA).

Mario Gonzalez Sandoval will be attending Whitworth University in the fall and his major is Kinesiology. He plans to pursue a Physical Therapy Major. Mario student activities included being the Captain of the Golf Team, the Associated Student Body President/Senator, participating in Football, Basketball, Soccer and Track, the Vice-President of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club (FCCLA), Kind Club, Med Club, Chelan Project, Todos United, Thrive Program, and a Miss Lake Chelan Escort.

The Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Club Awards Annual College Scholarships to senior students attending Chelan or Manson High Schools. To be eligible for the scholarship a student must be on the high school golf team or be a child or grandchild of a Lake Chelan Men’s or Women’s Golf Club Member. The student scholarship program is primarily funded through the Annual Apple Cup Open Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Apple Cup Cafe and Fireside Lounge.