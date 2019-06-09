Lake Chelan Car Show Tomorrow

The Lake Chelan car show that never disappoints gets underway this afternoon. The Lake Chelan Car club will kick things off with a Friday Night Participants BBQ at Millers Lake Chelan Auto Museum at 60 Bluewater Lane in Chelan where there is always great food, fun people, and music. Then Saturday take in the Lake Chelan Car show at Riverwalk Park in Chelan, registration opens at 8 and trophy presentations at 2. The public is invited to attend for free and participate in voting for the best in show.