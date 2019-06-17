Lake Chelan Boating Club Scholarship Winners

The Lake Chelan Boating Club (LCBC) has announced the winners of the LCBC 2019 Scholarships which are awarded to outstanding local high school graduating seniors to be used at an accredited college or trade school.

Congratulations to Sierra Rothlisberger and Megan Clausen, each receive $500 from the LCBC.

The club had many wonderful students apply for the scholarships this year. A committee of six reviewed and scored the field of excellent applications. Each received $500 from the LCBC.

Sierra is the daughter of Marty and Christy Rothlisberger, and a recent graduate from Chelan High School. She was selected for her excellent essays, outstanding academic achievements, school involvement and dedication and service to her community. Sierra will attend Washington State University in the Fall to pursue a degree in Interior Design.

Megan is the daughter of Bruce and Sandra Clausen, and a recent graduate of Manson High School. Megan was also chosen for her outstanding academic achievements, excellent essays and proven service and dedication to her community. Megan will attend George Fox University to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

The LCBC wishes all scholarship winners a bright and promising future.

The Lake Chelan Boating Club is a Service Club dedicated to promoting safe boating practices and the promotion of boating recreation and facilities on Lake Chelan.

The club was founded in 1954 by local boating enthusiasts. Originally called The Lake Chelan Outboard Boating, the current membership includes around 80 families with more joining every year.