Kudos to the Plow Crew

Since it is Valentine’s Day, let’s show a little love for those folks who you don’t see, but are working hard keeping the roads around here drivable. Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney made mention of it at Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting:

the Mayor says there’s been much improvement in the plowing operation in the last couple of years:

At the Council meeting, Cooney recognized each member; he did so again yesterday on KOZI: