[12/24/18] KOZI’s Christmas Snow Schedule 2018
KOZI’s Christmas Snow Schedule 2018
December 24th
12p-1p: Holiday Music
1-2p: Miracle on 34th Street – Sponsored by Les Schwab Chelan
2-4p: Holiday Music
4-5p: It’s a Wonderful Life – Sponsored by North Cascades Bank
5-6p: Holiday Music
6-7p: A Christmas Carol – Sponsored by Columbia Valley Community Health
7p-12a: Holiday Music
December 25th
12a-8a: Holiday Music
8-9a: The Messiah – Sponsored by Columbia Valley Community Health
9a-12a(Midnight): Holiday Music
Thanks to our many sponsors
Les Schwab Chelan, MVM Quality Drilling, Les Schwab Brewster, Hank’s Market, North Cascades Bank, Lake Chelan Physical Therapy, Kelly’s Hardware, Three Rivers Hospital, Lake Chelan Community Hospital, Webster Furniture, Lakeland Chiropractic, Columbia Valley Community Health