Killers Arrested

All four suspects believed involved in the slaying of five people on the Yakama Indian Reservation have been arrested. The final suspect, 35-year-old James Cloud, was arrested Sunday. The killings occurred late Saturday around the reservation community of White Swan. Three people were initially arrested.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI are jointly investigating the shootings. No motive has been released.