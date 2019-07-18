June Unemployment Holding

Washington state’s June unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month’s rate of 4.6 percent. According to numbers released yesterday by the Employment Security Department, the state also added 6,000 jobs in June, with the largest job gains seen in education and health services, information and manufacturing. Job losses were seen in construction, wholesale trade, leisure and hospitality and financial activities. But those trends are a little different in North Central Washington – the department will release local jobs data later this month. The national unemployment rate for June was 3.7 percent.