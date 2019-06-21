Investigation Turns to the FBI

The FBI has launched an investigation after explosives were found on a church’s display supporting LGBTQ Pride Month in Washington state. A member of the United Christian Church called Renton police to report possible arson last Wednesday. Pastor Cynthia Meyer said explosives had been attached to the back of two doors in the display, and one of the devices went off. The display features six doors each painted a different color to form a rainbow. The phrase, “God’s doors are open to all!” is painted on the doors. Meyer said the vandalism marks the fourth time the doors have been damaged since they were put up earlier this month.