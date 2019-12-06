I-90 Reduces Speeds for Repairs

Bridge work on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake means a reduced speed limit on a one-mile stretch of the highway starting today. The work takes place east of Blue Heron Park near Moses Lake and will require single lane closures and narrow shoulders to allow space for crews and equipment on and around the bridge.

The speed limit on I-90 near Moses Lake will be temporarily reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph from today through June 27, but only when crews are working – Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The speed limit will return to 70 mph during non-working hours, including weekends.