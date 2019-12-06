Hot Temperatures Create Fire Concerns

The Pacific Northwest is wilting under warmer than normal temperatures this week with highs into the mid-90s in some areas. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory through tonight for the Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, metro area, the Columbia River Gorge and other area cities and towns. Near-record highs in the upper 80s and 90s are expected today. State fire officials are urging people to help prevent wildfires that can start easily in hot, windy weather. The Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for wind and low relative humidity, covering parts of Eastern Washington including the Northern Columbia Basin and Cascade Valleys.