Hot Car Consequences

As temperatures across Washington State climb to 90 degrees and beyond, drivers are reminded not to leave children or pets in a vehicle, even for a short amount of time.

In just ten minutes, the temperature inside a vehicle can jump 20 degrees. Because a child’s body temperatures increases three to five times faster than adults, they are far more vulnerable to heatstroke. Last year, 52 kids died of vehicular heatstroke.

Tips to prevent a tragedy…

· Never leave your child or pet in your vehicle, if only for a minute. Even on mild or overcast days, the internal temperature of a vehicle can increase quickly, causing possible heatstroke or even death.

· Take action if you see an unattended child or pet in a vehicle. Call 911 and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

· Discuss the issue of hot-car safety with everyone who drives your child, including partners, grandparents and babysitters.

· If your pet can’t come with you when you get out of the vehicle ( restaurants, grocery stores, etc.), leave the pet at home.

· Lock your car at all times – even in your garage or drive way – so young kids can’t climb into the vehicle without your knowledge.

· Sheer forgetfulness is one of the major causes of heatstroke deaths. A rushed or distracted caregiver can easily forget a quiet child who is in the vehicle. Create reminders and habits to prevent you from leaving a loved one behind. For example: leave an item in the back seat, such as a purse or briefcase, that you will need to retrieve at your next stop.

During the summer months, there is no safe amount of time to leave a child or a pet alone in a car.