Hospital Survey

The Three Rivers Hospital Board of Commissioners will hold a two day strategic planning retreat next week to guide the direction of the hospital for the next several years.

The first meeting of the strategic planning retreat will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp.

The second meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6th at the Douglas-Okanogan County Fire District 15 EMS Station in Brewster.

The morning session will focus on gathering community input, and the afternoon session will be a more in-depth meeting between the commissioners and hospital administration to review and apply the feedback received.

You can also provide input thru an online survey with a due date of Sunday June 2nd. The survey includes 10 questions about hospital services, collaboration opportunities, and building improvement needs.

You can access the survey below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8P6KTVB