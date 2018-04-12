Hort Convention – Day Two

It’s day two of the annual Tree Fruit Association convention going on in Yakima; today’s session deal with fire blight, and managing for optimum packout. One of the trends in the industry seems to be managing orchard land for maximum production. Washington State Tree Fruit Association Communications Manager Tim Kovic says orchardists are getting more fruit out of about the same number of acres:

Kovic says technology is the driving force behind these new planting systems:

But Kovic adds those new systems are not geared to any one or newer varieties of fruit:

The 114th Annual Meeting of the Tree Fruit Association wraps up tomorrow (Wed) with sessions on disease and pest management, and coaching on the new “Cosmic Crisp” apple variety.